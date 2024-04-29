U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $325.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.59 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

U.S. Silica Stock Up 21.7 %

SLCA opened at $15.89 on Monday. U.S. Silica has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 2.23.

In other U.S. Silica news, EVP James Derek Ussery sold 46,433 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $650,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Stacy Russell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Derek Ussery sold 46,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $650,062.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

