Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

SOHO stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sotherly Hotels stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.27% of Sotherly Hotels worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 27.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

