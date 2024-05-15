Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,729 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.0% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 646,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,313,000 after acquiring an additional 214,745 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 119,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 114,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $151.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $364.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.68%.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.86.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

