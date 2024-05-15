Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Short Interest Up 24.3% in April

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 484,200 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the April 15th total of 389,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 322.8 days.
Safran Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SAFRF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.42. 801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.42 and its 200-day moving average is $196.13. Safran has a 12-month low of $145.37 and a 12-month high of $233.36.
About Safran
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Safran
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.