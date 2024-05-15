Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Short Interest Up 24.3% in April

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 484,200 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the April 15th total of 389,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 322.8 days.

Safran Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SAFRF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.42. 801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.42 and its 200-day moving average is $196.13. Safran has a 12-month low of $145.37 and a 12-month high of $233.36.

Get Safran alerts:

About Safran

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts.

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.