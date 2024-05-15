Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Takes Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.05% of LiveRamp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 341.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 32,716 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,139,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,741,000 after buying an additional 296,586 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter worth $860,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in LiveRamp by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 154,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 87,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 2.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 707,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,404,000 after purchasing an additional 16,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RAMP shares. StockNews.com raised LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

NYSE:RAMP traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,852. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $42.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -146.41 and a beta of 1.00.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

