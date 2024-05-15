Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $5.51 Million in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 221,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,507,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 13.41% of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 83,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 23,121 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $27.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,129 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $42.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.30. Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $33.36.

Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (PTEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot European index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap eurozone equities selected and weighted by market cap. Stocks can be mixed with or replaced by US Treasury bills based on momentum.

