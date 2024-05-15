iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Position Increased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 20,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,205,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,492,373. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

