Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.22% of Covenant Logistics Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVLG. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 53.5% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 407,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,888,000 after buying an additional 142,153 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 579,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,406,000 after purchasing an additional 36,214 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 143,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 30,416 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Covenant Logistics Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CVLG traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $46.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,426. The firm has a market cap of $609.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.57 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.69.

Covenant Logistics Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Covenant Logistics Group

In other news, CEO David Ray Parker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $1,038,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,879,979.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Samuel F. Hough sold 4,000 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $206,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,193.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Ray Parker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $1,038,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,879,979.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,000 shares of company stock worth $5,541,240 over the last three months. Company insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

