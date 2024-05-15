First United Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

First United Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.42% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Alesco Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XJH stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,547 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.43 million, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

