Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,727 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,125 shares of company stock worth $11,270,215. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded up $6.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $269.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,231. The company has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.54 and a 200 day moving average of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $273.00.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up previously from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

