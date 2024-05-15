Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,278 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Stitch Fix worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,856,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,204,000 after buying an additional 231,975 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,021,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after buying an additional 99,914 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth about $2,932,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 74.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 251,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 107,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Stitch Fix

In other news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 16,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $36,536.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 138,535 shares in the company, valued at $310,318.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.16.

Stitch Fix Price Performance

Shares of Stitch Fix stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.48. 224,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,736. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 39.98% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. Equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Stitch Fix Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

