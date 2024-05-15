First United Bank & Trust Acquires 470 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group boosted its position in AbbVie by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,422,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $2,509,001.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $2,509,001.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.10. 1,011,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,525,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.06.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.31.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

