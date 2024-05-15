Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 1,580.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.69. The stock had a trading volume of 16,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $71.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.86.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0096 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

