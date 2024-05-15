Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,262 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 330,144 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $75,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 100.0% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 358.7% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $267.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $163.26 and a 12 month high of $268.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.36 and its 200 day moving average is $225.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.00.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

