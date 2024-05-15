Forum Financial Management LP Lowers Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Forum Financial Management LP reduced its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,777,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,503,000 after purchasing an additional 151,389 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,441,000 after acquiring an additional 202,092 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 487.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,459,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,837 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,457,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,170,000 after purchasing an additional 29,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 363.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,274,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,258,000 after purchasing an additional 999,315 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $115.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.93, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.76. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $107.33 and a 1 year high of $156.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -481.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

