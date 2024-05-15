First United Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,985,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,927,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,817,055,000 after buying an additional 348,628 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Pfizer by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,972,300,000 after buying an additional 8,298,920 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,054,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $797,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,380,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $609,692,000 after purchasing an additional 101,256 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE PFE traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $28.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,539,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,755,020. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $40.37.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

