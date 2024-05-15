Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $5.21 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,295 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:GOVT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,996,085 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.55.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0583 dividend. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

