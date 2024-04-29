Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 74.7% from the March 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $37.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.90. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $39.52.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0861 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile
The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
