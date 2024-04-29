Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 74.7% from the March 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $37.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.90. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $39.52.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0861 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 827,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,488,000 after acquiring an additional 15,213 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,172,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,040,000 after buying an additional 118,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 251,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after buying an additional 11,018 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

