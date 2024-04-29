Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 74.7% from the March 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $37.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.90. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $39.52.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0861 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 827,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,488,000 after acquiring an additional 15,213 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,172,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,040,000 after buying an additional 118,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 251,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after buying an additional 11,018 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

