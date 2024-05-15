Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 539 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.3% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,139,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,096,000 after buying an additional 37,131 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4,809.1% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 92,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,532,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $151.38 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $364.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.63 and its 200 day moving average is $154.99.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

See Also

