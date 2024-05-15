Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 312,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,733,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 37,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 23,936 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter valued at $7,007,000. Finally, Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter valued at $40,738,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

VONE traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $239.44. 8,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,061. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.74. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a fifty-two week low of $185.74 and a fifty-two week high of $239.60.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

