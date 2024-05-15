Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $28.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OLK opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.85 and a beta of 0.50. Olink Holding AB has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $26.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and sells biotechnological products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore that consist of Explore 372 and Explore 384 for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, and inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

