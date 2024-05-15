Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 211,979 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 1.46% of Cutera worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cutera in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Cutera during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 75.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cutera in the third quarter valued at about $180,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CUTR traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.58. The company had a trading volume of 430,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,803. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $51.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.43. Cutera, Inc. has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $21.41.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $38.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CUTR. StockNews.com raised Cutera to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Cutera from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

