Advisor OS LLC Buys New Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,087,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,802,000 after buying an additional 250,617 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,425,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,399,000 after acquiring an additional 50,685 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 8.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,971,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,435,000 after purchasing an additional 227,319 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,942,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,605,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,302,000 after acquiring an additional 25,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEPC traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.49. 131,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,770. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $35.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -308.69%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

