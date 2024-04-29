The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of LGL stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.64. The LGL Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The LGL Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,403 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned 7.81% of The LGL Group worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

