Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Shares of DLNG stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The shipping company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $36.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 22.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners LP ( NYSE:DLNG Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

