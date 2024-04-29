Harmony Biosciences (HRMY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.29). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $168.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Harmony Biosciences to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $29.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average of $29.95. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $39.26.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 11,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $383,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRMY. Mizuho lowered their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

