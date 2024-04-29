Analyzing Fisker (NYSE:FSRN) & Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Fisker (NYSE:FSRN – Get Free Report) and Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and Stellantis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker -278.72% -110.93% -23.14% Stellantis N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fisker and Stellantis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker $272.89 million 0.07 -$761.99 million ($2.22) -0.02 Stellantis $205.13 billion 0.38 $20.13 billion N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker.

Fisker has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Fisker and Stellantis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 0 0 0 0 N/A Stellantis 1 5 7 0 2.46

Stellantis has a consensus target price of $30.28, indicating a potential upside of 22.37%. Given Stellantis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stellantis is more favorable than Fisker.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.6% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Fisker shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Stellantis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stellantis beats Fisker on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fisker

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, DS, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Ram, Opel, Lancia, Vauxhall, Peugeot, and Comau brand names through distributors and dealers. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1899 and is based in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

