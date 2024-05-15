Adecoagro (AGRO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 16th.
Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $263.95 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 10.86%. On average, analysts expect Adecoagro to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Adecoagro Price Performance
Shares of AGRO opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71. Adecoagro has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.12.
Adecoagro Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adecoagro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGRO
Adecoagro Company Profile
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Adecoagro
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Meme Stocks Have a Pulse Again, AMC’s Rally Follows GameStop’s
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 4 Small-Cap Energy Stocks Insiders are Buying
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Can a Warner Bros. Discovery and Disney Bundle Fend Off Netflix?
Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.