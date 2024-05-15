Adecoagro (AGRO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 16th.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $263.95 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 10.86%. On average, analysts expect Adecoagro to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Adecoagro Price Performance

Shares of AGRO opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71. Adecoagro has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Adecoagro Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.1682 dividend. This is an increase from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio is 16.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adecoagro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGRO

Adecoagro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.