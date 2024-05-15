QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth $1,892,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Ryder System by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,186,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,666,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,245,000 after purchasing an additional 40,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total transaction of $877,994.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,698.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $955,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,401 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total transaction of $877,994.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,698.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,761 shares of company stock valued at $12,052,755 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System stock opened at $126.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.12. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.60 and a 52 week high of $128.12.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 36.98%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on R. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

