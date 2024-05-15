Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Announces $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the coffee company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.
Starbucks has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Starbucks has a dividend payout ratio of 55.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Starbucks to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.
Starbucks Stock Performance
Shares of SBUX stock opened at $75.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $107.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.01.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.43.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
