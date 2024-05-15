QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,152 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE DG opened at $140.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.74. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $219.47.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.08.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

