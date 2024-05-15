Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 21,178 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 59.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,178 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10,957.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $80.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.90. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $81.74.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

