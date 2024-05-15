Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Position Lessened by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,077 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $39.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.71. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $40.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a PE ratio of -29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

