Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 7,391 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 272.5% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Truist Financial downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.32.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $54.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.53 and its 200 day moving average is $56.06. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $61.22. The company has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

