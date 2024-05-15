Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 26,550 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.36% of Targa Resources worth $70,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,858,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $161,479,000 after buying an additional 234,749 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

TRGP stock opened at $114.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.11. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $67.36 and a 12 month high of $117.87. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $244,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,769.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,769.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $973,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,354,776.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,657 shares of company stock worth $11,680,978 in the last 90 days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.92.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

