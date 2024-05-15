Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Stake Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,170,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.64% of Southwest Gas worth $74,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,245,000 after purchasing an additional 34,995 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 24,238 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,560,000 after acquiring an additional 13,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $74.22 on Wednesday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $77.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.87.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.33). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Southwest Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 92.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SWX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southwest Gas news, insider Justin L. Brown sold 2,625 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $200,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,995. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

