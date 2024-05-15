Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 133,350 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.40% of Entegris worth $72,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Entegris by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.10.

Entegris Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $130.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.13 and a 52-week high of $146.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.71 and a 200 day moving average of $121.66.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.24 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Insider Activity

In other Entegris news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at $235,788.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,082 shares of company stock worth $5,606,849. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

