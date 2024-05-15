Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 9,751 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,751 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2,432.3% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.75.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS opened at $62.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.37. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.09.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

