Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 1,913 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,808,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,523,061,000 after buying an additional 761,383 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in CoStar Group by 22.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,580,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,308,000 after acquiring an additional 662,592 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 83.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,405,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,062,000 after acquiring an additional 638,241 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,967,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,146,000 after purchasing an additional 596,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,775,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,542,000 after purchasing an additional 352,169 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Trading Down 0.9 %

CSGP opened at $87.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 120.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $100.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.10 and a 200-day moving average of $85.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSGP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

