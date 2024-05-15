Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Mark D. Griffin Purchases 6,150 Shares

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) EVP Mark D. Griffin purchased 6,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $19,249.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 664,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,406.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Telos Stock Up 5.7 %

TLS stock opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82. Telos Co. has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $227.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Telos had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Telos Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TLS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Telos from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Telos from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Telos from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLS. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Telos during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Telos during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Telos by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,316,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,268,000 after buying an additional 28,120 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Telos by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 490,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

