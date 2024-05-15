Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 142,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 55,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,200,000 after purchasing an additional 26,325 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $269.78 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $204.44 and a 12 month high of $269.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The company had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.78.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.80, for a total transaction of $77,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $1,291,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,880,130.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.80, for a total value of $77,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,830 shares of company stock valued at $36,996,723 over the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

