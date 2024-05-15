Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,639 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 312,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $73,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 507.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,081 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $313.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.63. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.42 and a 1 year high of $316.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $57,184.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $721,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,958 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total transaction of $7,218,305.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $57,184.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $721,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,090 shares of company stock worth $98,085,165 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

