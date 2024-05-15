Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 1,286.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,746 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 1.81% of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYDB. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 691,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,374,000 after purchasing an additional 33,395 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,945,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 252,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,083,000.

BATS HYDB opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.94. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $51.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.3264 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

