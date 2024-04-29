Insider Selling: K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Senior Officer Sells C$768,910.00 in Stock

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Nancy Carol La Couvee sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.69, for a total value of C$768,910.00.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock opened at C$7.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$8.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.98.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

