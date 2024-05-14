Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth $185,164,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Prologis by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,519,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,633,000 after buying an additional 1,034,211 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,402,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,561,000 after buying an additional 721,910 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Prologis by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,169,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,509,000 after buying an additional 717,172 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,809,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,253,000 after buying an additional 525,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.12.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $108.28. 3,727,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,555,381. The firm has a market cap of $100.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

