Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 11,802 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 584,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,802 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $40,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,700,000 after buying an additional 6,195,934 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,107,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,302 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 424.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602,830 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,300,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,247,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,564,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,531,490. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.87. The company has a market capitalization of $136.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $77.27.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $413,870.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,414.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 685,902 shares of company stock worth $49,403,092 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.