Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,905 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,163 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 16,576 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 67,197 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,555 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.32. 19,432,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,585,703. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

