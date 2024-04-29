POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

POSCO Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE PKX opened at $71.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. POSCO has a 1 year low of $67.42 and a 1 year high of $133.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.06 and its 200 day moving average is $83.87.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 2.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that POSCO will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

POSCO Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of POSCO

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.4726 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. POSCO’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DMC Group LLC boosted its position in POSCO by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 50.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 6.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

About POSCO

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

