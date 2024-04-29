Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $360.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.04 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 30.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Equitrans Midstream to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $13.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.97. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $13.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

ETRN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

