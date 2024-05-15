QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,685 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,224,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 163,747 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 968,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,903,000 after acquiring an additional 34,662 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 918,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,007,000 after acquiring an additional 364,986 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 692,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,892,000 after acquiring an additional 256,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,497,000 after purchasing an additional 63,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total transaction of $1,987,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,454.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total value of $1,987,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,454.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $36,994.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,273.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,164 shares of company stock valued at $23,078,442. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 1.7 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $138.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.51. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $148.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.96.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

